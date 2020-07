Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated carpet

Brand new remodeled apartment very convenient to downtown Stockbridge, shopping and dining, and commuting routes. New carpet, paint, flooring, countertops, appliances, lighting, fixtures. Walking distance to Stockbridge Elementary School. This unit has washer/dryer hookups in the kitchen area. Professionally managed. Complete background check including credit required. Great community of friendly neighbors who help each other. Hurry, because this one won't last long at all!