Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

C4 feature a larger floor plan with washer and dryer hookups.



These are all 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments with nice sized bedrooms and living room, great kitchen with outside balcony. onsite laundry center. Don't miss out on this great find!



Please call our office 404 287 0074 ext 2 or email us at info@eecapitalmanagement.com to schedule a showing.



Tenant Qualifications



Application fee $35

We do a background check on each adult over 18 that will be living in the house.

We look for no evictions, no big collections, and no felonies.

No bankruptcies in the last 4 years.

Misdemeanors will be considered based on the crime and date of occurrence.

Show proof of income:

We will need 3- 4 pay stubs OR 3 bank statements to show income.

We look for 2.7 times the rent amount for income.

If you are moving from another state:

You must show that your job is transferring or a salary letter from your new employer

You must also visit the property before placing a security deposit for the property.

The security deposit is based on your background and will be one to two months of the rent amount.

Tenants must have the intention of leasing the property for at least 2 years.



Contact us to schedule a showing.