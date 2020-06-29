105 Oak Hill Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Come see this large 2 bedroom Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Stockbridge that is ready for you. Large living room, open kitchen area, and Spacious bedroom. Private rear patio.



Appliance package includes:

Stove,Refrigerator,Dishwasher.



Other Features:

Gas Fireplace, kitchen-living room pass through window.



Gas water heater & Central Cooling.



Pets Welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



(RLNE5487727)