105 Oak Hill Circle

Amenities
- Come see this large 2 bedroom Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Stockbridge that is ready for you. Large living room, open kitchen area, and Spacious bedroom. Private rear patio.
Appliance package includes:
Stove,Refrigerator,Dishwasher.
Other Features:
Gas Fireplace, kitchen-living room pass through window.
Gas water heater & Central Cooling.
Pets Welcome!
Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
(RLNE5487727)