Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

105 Oak Hill Circle

Location

105 Oak Hill Circle, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
- Come see this large 2 bedroom Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Stockbridge that is ready for you. Large living room, open kitchen area, and Spacious bedroom. Private rear patio.

Appliance package includes:
Stove,Refrigerator,Dishwasher.

Other Features:
Gas Fireplace, kitchen-living room pass through window.

Gas water heater & Central Cooling.

Pets Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5487727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

