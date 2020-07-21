934 Dell Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities clubhouse

SFR

Cute 3/1 bungalow located in a great part of Smyrna! Steps to Wade's restaurant in Smyrna. Walk to Smyrna Market Village, community center, library & shopping. This home has original hardwoods throughout, a large charming backyard, and extra storage in the basement area. With this location the property will not last long!



Please read all of the below info before calling (770)637-9229



Two year lease preferred.



Requirements: Must have documented monthly income greater than 3X the monthly rent, no evictions within the past 2 years and no more than one eviction between 3 and 5 years ago. Security deposit starts at 1 month's rent and can increase based off of applicant's credit/rental/employment history.



Register to view the property at your convenience at www.Rently.com.



Applications are online at www.StandardRents.com/apply. $42 per adult for a single property rental application.



All adults planning to live in the property must complete an application and provide proof of last 2 month's of income (i.e. 2 months of pay stubs, bank statements, etc.). Email proof of income to Contact@StandardRents.com. We must have ALL this documentation to begin processing your application. Processing usually takes at least 2 business days.