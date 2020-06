Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Huge Renovated Town Home walk to Suntrust Park and Great Dining and Shopping. Hop on I285 or I75 for quick access to ATL - Location, location, location! Walk to Suntrust Park, or easy commute anywhere with access in mins to I285 and I75. Large 2 Bedroom, 2 and one half bath town home with fenced rear yard, sunroom, and rear deck. Recently renovated and ready for you. Appointment only. Available to move in August 1.



No Pets Allowed



