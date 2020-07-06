Rent Calculator
5074 Afton Way SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5074 Afton Way SE
5074 Afton Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
5074 Afton Way, Smyrna, GA 30080
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now. One story condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, separate living room with hardwood floors, very open floor plan, roommate floor plan, fenced backyard. Will accept one small dog
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5074 Afton Way SE have any available units?
5074 Afton Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
Is 5074 Afton Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
5074 Afton Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5074 Afton Way SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5074 Afton Way SE is pet friendly.
Does 5074 Afton Way SE offer parking?
No, 5074 Afton Way SE does not offer parking.
Does 5074 Afton Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5074 Afton Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5074 Afton Way SE have a pool?
No, 5074 Afton Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 5074 Afton Way SE have accessible units?
No, 5074 Afton Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5074 Afton Way SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5074 Afton Way SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5074 Afton Way SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5074 Afton Way SE does not have units with air conditioning.
