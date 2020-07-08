4019 Rhyne Circle SE

Amenities
Absolutely Perfect Location. Move right in! King Springs area! Private fenced backyard! Pets considered on case by case basis. Great Smyrna location only minutes from airport, downtown, Buckhead & Suntrust Park! New Paint. New Hardwood Floors. Brand New stainless appliances, New Fridge. 3 Spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths! Nice size Laundry room! Master retreat w/sitting area, Large Master Bath with double vanities and large spa tub / separate shower! Living Room and Formal Dining Room! Family Room open to kitchen. Close to Silver Comet Trail, Rhyne Park and Tolleson Park!