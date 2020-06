Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

This house has it all! Master on main with large walk in closet and master bath. Fully upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The spacious deck off the kitchen is great for entertaining, and enjoying the charming fenced in back yard. Media/play room on the second floor, large entertainment room in the basement, and plenty of storage space available to top it off!

Two year lease preferred.