3453 Vintage Cir Se #17

Smyrna Townhome For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bathroom townhome for rent. Corner lot! Fresh paint and new floors! Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Incredible natural light. Finished basementwith full bath. Water/Sewer & Trash included. HOA manages lawncare. Nice HOA community offering clubhouse and community pool. Walk to Taylor Brawner Park and minutes to Barrery or Vinings Jubilee.

Elem: Teasley, Middle: Campbell, High: Campbell



