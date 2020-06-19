All apartments in Smyrna
3453 Vintage Cir Se #17
3453 Vintage Cir Se #17

3453 Vintage Circle · (770) 355-1982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3453 Vintage Circle, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2598 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Smyrna Townhome For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bathroom townhome for rent.  Corner lot!  Fresh paint and new floors!   Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.  Incredible natural light.   Finished basementwith full bath.  Water/Sewer &  Trash included.  HOA manages lawncare.  Nice HOA community offering clubhouse and community pool.  Walk to Taylor Brawner Park and minutes to Barrery or Vinings Jubilee.   
Elem: Teasley, Middle: Campbell, High: Campbell Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.  

This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for Smyrna home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
 
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5765530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 have any available units?
3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 have?
Some of 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 currently offering any rent specials?
3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 is pet friendly.
Does 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 offer parking?
No, 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 does not offer parking.
Does 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 have a pool?
Yes, 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 has a pool.
Does 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 have accessible units?
No, 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3453 Vintage Cir Se #17 does not have units with dishwashers.
