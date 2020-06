Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Available NOW! MOVE IN READY! This end unit 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath townhome is in a great location close to Smyrna Market Village, as well as the Battery/SunTrust Park, and I-285/75. Also located directly across the community's salt water pool. Spacious bedrooms, new paint, quiet community...won't last long!