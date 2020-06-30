2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This unit is FANTABULOUS with gorgeous features & brilliant light, top of the line amenities. NO PETS & NO SMOKING!!Granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, tile flooring, new light fixtures, new carpet, too many things to mentions. This expansive unit has built-ins in the morning room/sunroom*owners suite & living room. Each room has its own bathroom, owners suite with 2 closets, tiled bathrooms & formal dining room upscale chandelier w/treyed ceiling. Living room with gas log fireplace. Owners suite w/Whirlpool tub & seamless shower.