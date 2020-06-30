All apartments in Smyrna
Location

2332 Goodwood Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This unit is FANTABULOUS with gorgeous features & brilliant light, top of the line amenities. NO PETS & NO SMOKING!!Granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, tile flooring, new light fixtures, new carpet, too many things to mentions. This expansive unit has built-ins in the morning room/sunroom*owners suite & living room. Each room has its own bathroom, owners suite with 2 closets, tiled bathrooms & formal dining room upscale chandelier w/treyed ceiling. Living room with gas log fireplace. Owners suite w/Whirlpool tub & seamless shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE have any available units?
2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE have?
Some of 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE currently offering any rent specials?
2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE pet-friendly?
No, 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE offer parking?
Yes, 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE offers parking.
Does 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE have a pool?
Yes, 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE has a pool.
Does 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE have accessible units?
No, 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2332 Goodwood Boulevard SE has units with dishwashers.

