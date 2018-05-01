207 Spring Heights Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Smyrna. Charming condo in a quiet gated community. This home features hardwood floors in the living & dining rooms, a private deck, a large kitchen and two large bedrooms. Both bedrooms feature walk in closets and wall to wall carpet. There is a two car garage on the lower level!



Appliance package includes:

Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer.



Other Features:

Fireplace.



