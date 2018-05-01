All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 207 Spring Heights Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
207 Spring Heights Ln
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

207 Spring Heights Ln

207 Spring Heights Ln SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

207 Spring Heights Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Smyrna. Charming condo in a quiet gated community. This home features hardwood floors in the living & dining rooms, a private deck, a large kitchen and two large bedrooms. Both bedrooms feature walk in closets and wall to wall carpet. There is a two car garage on the lower level!

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer.

Other Features:
Fireplace.

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5693221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Spring Heights Ln have any available units?
207 Spring Heights Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Spring Heights Ln have?
Some of 207 Spring Heights Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Spring Heights Ln currently offering any rent specials?
207 Spring Heights Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Spring Heights Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Spring Heights Ln is pet friendly.
Does 207 Spring Heights Ln offer parking?
Yes, 207 Spring Heights Ln offers parking.
Does 207 Spring Heights Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Spring Heights Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Spring Heights Ln have a pool?
No, 207 Spring Heights Ln does not have a pool.
Does 207 Spring Heights Ln have accessible units?
No, 207 Spring Heights Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Spring Heights Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Spring Heights Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College