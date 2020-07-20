All apartments in Smyrna
Smyrna, GA
201 Creekway Crossing
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

201 Creekway Crossing

201 Creekway Xing SE · No Longer Available
Location

201 Creekway Xing SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
201 Creekway Crossing Available 06/08/19 Smyrna TownHome For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in June! Beautiful end unit townhome very convenient to highway, walking trails, shopping & dining. Creekside at Vinings! Open floorplan with hardwoods on the main floor. Large kitchen w tons of cabinets, bar with seating for 6, Granite, Stainless appliances and views to the breakfast/living rooms. Family room with fireplace. Large windows w/ lots of natural light. Custom Tile on Lower Level. Master with sitting area and huge Bath with dual vanity, tiled shower & separate jetted tub plus Huge Master Closet. Secondary bedrooms upstairs with its own full bath. Another bed/full bath on terrace level. Creekside has a beautiful pool.

Schools:
Elem: Nickajack
Middle: Campbell
High: Campbell
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly. More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Smyrna Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4864667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

