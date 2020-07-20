Amenities

201 Creekway Crossing Available 06/08/19 Smyrna TownHome For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in June! Beautiful end unit townhome very convenient to highway, walking trails, shopping & dining. Creekside at Vinings! Open floorplan with hardwoods on the main floor. Large kitchen w tons of cabinets, bar with seating for 6, Granite, Stainless appliances and views to the breakfast/living rooms. Family room with fireplace. Large windows w/ lots of natural light. Custom Tile on Lower Level. Master with sitting area and huge Bath with dual vanity, tiled shower & separate jetted tub plus Huge Master Closet. Secondary bedrooms upstairs with its own full bath. Another bed/full bath on terrace level. Creekside has a beautiful pool.



Schools:

Elem: Nickajack

Middle: Campbell

High: Campbell

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



