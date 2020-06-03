1710 Fair Oak Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Spacious end unit townhome in excellent location, close to I-285 & Smyrna. Open floorplan features kitchen with corian countertops and stainless steel appliances open to dining area and family room with fireplace. Master Suite with separate shower and garden tub, double vanity and walk in closet. Community amenities feature salt water pool, tennis courts and playground. Rent includes water/sewer/lawn maintenance and trash pickup. Owner is installing new hardwood like flooring on the main level.