All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1710 Fair Oak Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1710 Fair Oak Way
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

1710 Fair Oak Way

1710 Fair Oak Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1710 Fair Oak Way, Smyrna, GA 30126

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious end unit townhome in excellent location, close to I-285 & Smyrna. Open floorplan features kitchen with corian countertops and stainless steel appliances open to dining area and family room with fireplace. Master Suite with separate shower and garden tub, double vanity and walk in closet. Community amenities feature salt water pool, tennis courts and playground. Rent includes water/sewer/lawn maintenance and trash pickup. Owner is installing new hardwood like flooring on the main level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Fair Oak Way have any available units?
1710 Fair Oak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Fair Oak Way have?
Some of 1710 Fair Oak Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Fair Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Fair Oak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Fair Oak Way pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Fair Oak Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1710 Fair Oak Way offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Fair Oak Way offers parking.
Does 1710 Fair Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 Fair Oak Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Fair Oak Way have a pool?
Yes, 1710 Fair Oak Way has a pool.
Does 1710 Fair Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 1710 Fair Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Fair Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Fair Oak Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College