Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pool coffee bar fireplace microwave

Great spacious town home in the heart of Smyrna. Gated entrance. Walk to parks, restaurants, coffee shop, Publix, shopping, and Sun Trust Park-2miles. Minutes from 285 and 75. 3 bedrooms plus and additional game/family/studio room in the lower lever with a full bathroom. Beautiful kitchen, Hardwood floors, open floor plan with large windows and plenty on natural light. Nice pool and walking trails inside complex.