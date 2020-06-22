All apartments in Smyrna
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1406 Springleaf Circle
Last updated March 19 2019

1406 Springleaf Circle

1406 Springleaf Circle Southeast
Location

1406 Springleaf Circle Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Immaculate town home ready for immediate move in. This two bedroom two and a half bath town home is full of space with a large kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove, and cabinets galore. The open living room features hardwoods, and a beautiful brick fireplace. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms with walk-in closets. There is a large linen closet and extra storage space in the closet under the stairs. Enjoy the large extended deck overlooking the private, level backyard. There is an extra storage closet off the deck. This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision conveniently located in downtown Smyrna. This home is vacant and ready for you to move in! Call or text for fastest response Trish 404-400-6197

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Springleaf Circle have any available units?
1406 Springleaf Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Springleaf Circle have?
Some of 1406 Springleaf Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Springleaf Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Springleaf Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Springleaf Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Springleaf Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1406 Springleaf Circle offer parking?
No, 1406 Springleaf Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Springleaf Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Springleaf Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Springleaf Circle have a pool?
No, 1406 Springleaf Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Springleaf Circle have accessible units?
No, 1406 Springleaf Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Springleaf Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Springleaf Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

