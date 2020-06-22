1406 Springleaf Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets fireplace extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities

Immaculate town home ready for immediate move in. This two bedroom two and a half bath town home is full of space with a large kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove, and cabinets galore. The open living room features hardwoods, and a beautiful brick fireplace. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms with walk-in closets. There is a large linen closet and extra storage space in the closet under the stairs. Enjoy the large extended deck overlooking the private, level backyard. There is an extra storage closet off the deck. This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision conveniently located in downtown Smyrna. This home is vacant and ready for you to move in! Call or text for fastest response Trish 404-400-6197