Last updated March 19 2020

1269 Brookview Lane

1269 Brookview Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1269 Brookview Lane Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Falling Water - This is a self touring home. To view this property, please email a copy of your drivers license along with the property address and your phone number to greathomesrealty@aol.com.

Fantastic updated end unit town house.Very light, bright and open floor plan. Wonderful Allure laminate flooring through out the main level.

Huge family room with stack stone fireplace and double sliding doors. Nice dining area. Large laundry room located on the main level as well as a 1/2 bath.

Two really nice bedrooms with a good sized closets. The bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath.

You can't beat the location just off Spring Road near I-285. It is only minutes from SunTrust Park.

No Section 8, No Smoking, Pets on case basis.

Schools: Elementary: Argyle
Middle: Campbell
High: Campbell

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgments or Liens

(RLNE4384830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1269 Brookview Lane have any available units?
1269 Brookview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1269 Brookview Lane have?
Some of 1269 Brookview Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1269 Brookview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1269 Brookview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 Brookview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1269 Brookview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1269 Brookview Lane offer parking?
No, 1269 Brookview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1269 Brookview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1269 Brookview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 Brookview Lane have a pool?
No, 1269 Brookview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1269 Brookview Lane have accessible units?
No, 1269 Brookview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 Brookview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1269 Brookview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

