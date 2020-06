Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful remodeled unit features 1100 sqft of original hardwood floors and fire place, that leads into the a new kitchen with granite counter tops and deck right off the kitchen. With convenient off street parking and second entrance to each unit in the back your new place is waiting for you to rent. To schedule a viewing of this property please call our office at 912-925-7778.