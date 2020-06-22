All apartments in Savannah
Savannah, GA
110 Spring Lakes Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

110 Spring Lakes Drive

110 Spring Lake Circle
Location

110 Spring Lake Circle, Savannah, GA 31407

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
110 Spring Lake Drive
Savannah, GA 31407

Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in Spring Lakes Subdivision! Huge Bonus area upstairs! 2-Car Garage! Wonderful Wood Laminate Flooring in Main Living Areas! Big Living Room with Separate Dining Room! Home Backs up to Lake View! Washer/Dryer Hook-ups! Great Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances that include a Side-by-side Refrigerator with Water & Ice on the Door, Smooth-top Stove, Built-in Microwave Oven, Dishwasher and Disposal! Master Bath has a separate Shower with a Soaker Tub! Lots of storage! GIGANTIC Master Bedroom!

Spring Lake is a COMMUNITY IN POOLER - GREAT Recreation Area with a resort-style pool, cabana, fitness center and playground - full access included in Rent! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, the Savannah - Hilton Head International Airport, HAAF, Fort Stewart and Gulfstream!

Zoned Godley Station Elementary and Middle School on Benton Boulevard!

Rent - $1750

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Spring Lakes Drive have any available units?
110 Spring Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, GA.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Spring Lakes Drive have?
Some of 110 Spring Lakes Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Spring Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
110 Spring Lakes Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Spring Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 110 Spring Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 110 Spring Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 110 Spring Lakes Drive does offer parking.
Does 110 Spring Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Spring Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Spring Lakes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 110 Spring Lakes Drive has a pool.
Does 110 Spring Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 110 Spring Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Spring Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Spring Lakes Drive has units with dishwashers.
