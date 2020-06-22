110 Spring Lakes Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

110 Spring Lake Drive

Savannah, GA 31407



Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in Spring Lakes Subdivision! Huge Bonus area upstairs! 2-Car Garage! Wonderful Wood Laminate Flooring in Main Living Areas! Big Living Room with Separate Dining Room! Home Backs up to Lake View! Washer/Dryer Hook-ups! Great Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances that include a Side-by-side Refrigerator with Water & Ice on the Door, Smooth-top Stove, Built-in Microwave Oven, Dishwasher and Disposal! Master Bath has a separate Shower with a Soaker Tub! Lots of storage! GIGANTIC Master Bedroom!



Spring Lake is a COMMUNITY IN POOLER - GREAT Recreation Area with a resort-style pool, cabana, fitness center and playground - full access included in Rent! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, the Savannah - Hilton Head International Airport, HAAF, Fort Stewart and Gulfstream!



Zoned Godley Station Elementary and Middle School on Benton Boulevard!



Rent - $1750