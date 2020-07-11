50 Apartments for rent in Duluth, GA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Duluth apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secluded community with short drive to Pleasant Hill Road shops and entertainment. Several parks nearby. Upscale apartment homes have bright interiors and fireplace. Furnished available. 24-hour gym, garage parking, tennis.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Apartments feature granite counters, full-size washer/dryer connections and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy a resort style pool on hot days. Near Berkeley Hills Country Club.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
79 Units Available
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1180 sqft
Live Easy at The Rey, a newly completed community offering one and two-bedroom apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Duluth
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
32 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Duluth
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
61 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,420
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$859
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1285 sqft
Luxury community has features like children's play area, communal grill and fitness center. Residents live in units with fireplaces, laundry hookups and patios or balconies. Located conveniently in Norcross, by Bromolow Creek.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
35 Units Available
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1402 sqft
Located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Community offers saltwater pool, storage areas and car charging stations. Units feature vinyl wood plank flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
70 Units Available
The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1436 sqft
The Brunswick is now leasing 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments on Lillian Webb Park in Downtown Norcross, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1255 sqft
Enjoy life in golf community near Northwood Country Club. Basketball courts, pool and playground. The recently renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,177
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Johns Creek with easy access to Rte. 19. Excellent school district. Close to Northpoint Mall. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartment features private patio, washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
24 Units Available
John's Creek Walk
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,168
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1276 sqft
Peaceful, private community with coffee bar, entertainment lounges and resort-style pool. Apartments feature A/C, soaring ceilings, built-in desks and electronic thermostat. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,210
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
14 Units Available
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,169
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1321 sqft
Conveniently located just a short drive to shopping and dining options. Nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and W/D. 24-hour gym, key fob access and BBQ/grill area for entertaining!
Results within 10 miles of Duluth
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
57 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1155 sqft
Near Holcomb Bridge Rd. and Park Lane NW, with proximity to Holcomb Bridge Park and casual restaurants. Pet-friendly apartments feature fireplace and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
79 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1446 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
13 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
91 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,147
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1463 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
City Guide for Duluth, GA

One of Atlanta’s affordable suburbs, Duluth is community that boasts some of the highest quality apartments, townhouses, and rental homes you’ll find anywhere.

Having trouble with Craigslist Duluth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Whether you’re in the market for a luxury apartment in Duluth, Georgia, a cozy studio, or a spacious multi-bedroom rental, you’ll find options galore in our listings. Cheap apartments in Duluth can often be found for less than $600, while more lavish rentals typically go for a grand or more.

Amenities, fortunately, tend to be top-notch even in the more modestly priced rentals in Duluth and often include washer-dryer rooms, patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, swimming pools, business centers, complimentary Wi-Fi, concierge service, and covered tenant parking.

Short-term leasing deals and furnished apartments are amply available as well, so whether you’re looking for a short-term crash pad or a permanent home, you’ll find plenty of viable options in Duluth.

Of course, you’ll need all the renting basics (two forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences) to seal the deal for your new Duluth, Georgia apartment. Also, when calculating your leasing budget, be sure to set aside an extra chunk of change for A/C costs; especially in the spring and summer months, tenants often end up spending an extra $75 or more to keep their rentals nice and cool.

Many of the more modern and spacious apartments for rent are situated on the north side of town in the Warsaw area, while other popular areas include the rejuvenated downtown district and the Pittman neighborhood. Don’t take our word for it, though: Come see with your own eyes which neighborhood in Duluth, Georgia is the best fit for you before considering an apartment there.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: finding you the perfect Duluth, Georgia apartment for rent! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Duluth, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Duluth apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Duluth apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

