All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 610 River Mill Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
610 River Mill Circle
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

610 River Mill Circle

610 River Mill Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

610 River Mill Circle, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Adorable Rental End Unit Loft Heart of Historic Roswell Kitchen w view to Fireside Dining/Family room Gated community walk to Chattahoochee River Park/nature center hiking boating biking running rowing/rafting fishing bird watching & much more Superb location w tons of restaurants fairs,festivals art shows & Red Door Playhouse Interior home renovated into loft for more sq footage hardwoods & granite will be Freshly painted March 1 step-less Private patio entrance Pics forthcoming when painted Very cool community w pool/tennis & outdoor grilling

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 River Mill Circle have any available units?
610 River Mill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 River Mill Circle have?
Some of 610 River Mill Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 River Mill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
610 River Mill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 River Mill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 610 River Mill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 610 River Mill Circle offer parking?
No, 610 River Mill Circle does not offer parking.
Does 610 River Mill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 River Mill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 River Mill Circle have a pool?
Yes, 610 River Mill Circle has a pool.
Does 610 River Mill Circle have accessible units?
No, 610 River Mill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 610 River Mill Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 River Mill Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College