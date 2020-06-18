610 River Mill Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill tennis court

Adorable Rental End Unit Loft Heart of Historic Roswell Kitchen w view to Fireside Dining/Family room Gated community walk to Chattahoochee River Park/nature center hiking boating biking running rowing/rafting fishing bird watching & much more Superb location w tons of restaurants fairs,festivals art shows & Red Door Playhouse Interior home renovated into loft for more sq footage hardwoods & granite will be Freshly painted March 1 step-less Private patio entrance Pics forthcoming when painted Very cool community w pool/tennis & outdoor grilling