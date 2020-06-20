All apartments in Roswell
525 Hollyberry Dr
525 Hollyberry Dr

525 Hollyberry Drive · (678) 687-7589
Location

525 Hollyberry Drive, Roswell, GA 30076

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2616 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Regal ranch in Roswell, close to everything. Circular driveway w/majestic columns. Lots of square footage in this home w/extra storage room off garage. Huge kitchen w/storage bench and eat in area w/bay window. New refrigerator. Formal dining and living room. Den/office with judges paneling, cabinetry, can be bedroom as well. Large great room w/fireplace and built in cabinets. Master bedroom has 3 closets and renovated bath. Ceiling fans in all BRs. New paint and carpet. Newly seeded yard and landscaping. New light fixtures. Renovated second bath. Such a private back yard w/firepit, gazebo and shed. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Hollyberry Dr have any available units?
525 Hollyberry Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Hollyberry Dr have?
Some of 525 Hollyberry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Hollyberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
525 Hollyberry Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Hollyberry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 525 Hollyberry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 525 Hollyberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 525 Hollyberry Dr does offer parking.
Does 525 Hollyberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Hollyberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Hollyberry Dr have a pool?
No, 525 Hollyberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 525 Hollyberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 525 Hollyberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Hollyberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Hollyberry Dr has units with dishwashers.
