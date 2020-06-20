525 Hollyberry Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Regal ranch in Roswell, close to everything. Circular driveway w/majestic columns. Lots of square footage in this home w/extra storage room off garage. Huge kitchen w/storage bench and eat in area w/bay window. New refrigerator. Formal dining and living room. Den/office with judges paneling, cabinetry, can be bedroom as well. Large great room w/fireplace and built in cabinets. Master bedroom has 3 closets and renovated bath. Ceiling fans in all BRs. New paint and carpet. Newly seeded yard and landscaping. New light fixtures. Renovated second bath. Such a private back yard w/firepit, gazebo and shed. Ready to move in.