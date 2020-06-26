Amenities

350 Monivea Ln Available 08/03/19 Beautiful Ranch in Roswell. - Beautiful ranch home in convenient Roswell location. 3 BD/2BA with additional office (with built-in desk), den (with wood-burning fireplace) and sunroom. Spacious kitchen with SS appliances, two pantry/storage areas and a separate laundry room. Huge master bedroom and bathroom with large walk-in closet. Open living room with view to fenced back yard and new deck. (with programmable lighting) Minutes from downtown Roswell and easy access to GA-400.



