All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 350 Monivea Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
350 Monivea Ln
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

350 Monivea Ln

350 Monivea Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

350 Monivea Lane, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
350 Monivea Ln Available 08/03/19 Beautiful Ranch in Roswell. - Beautiful ranch home in convenient Roswell location. 3 BD/2BA with additional office (with built-in desk), den (with wood-burning fireplace) and sunroom. Spacious kitchen with SS appliances, two pantry/storage areas and a separate laundry room. Huge master bedroom and bathroom with large walk-in closet. Open living room with view to fenced back yard and new deck. (with programmable lighting) Minutes from downtown Roswell and easy access to GA-400.

(RLNE3344848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Monivea Ln have any available units?
350 Monivea Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Monivea Ln have?
Some of 350 Monivea Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Monivea Ln currently offering any rent specials?
350 Monivea Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Monivea Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Monivea Ln is pet friendly.
Does 350 Monivea Ln offer parking?
No, 350 Monivea Ln does not offer parking.
Does 350 Monivea Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Monivea Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Monivea Ln have a pool?
No, 350 Monivea Ln does not have a pool.
Does 350 Monivea Ln have accessible units?
No, 350 Monivea Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Monivea Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Monivea Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College