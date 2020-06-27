All apartments in Roswell
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

350 Hollyberry Dr

350 Hollyberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

350 Hollyberry Drive, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Available 08/01/20 4 Bed room Ranch, privacy, top schools, large yard - Property Id: 133007

Available from August 1st 2020
Beautiful property located in best school district. Freshly painted, large back yard and play area for kids.
If you are a nature loving person, you will love this home. Enjoy all this Beautiful Traditional 4 bedroom home has to offer. Close to the Elementary and Middle schools, plan on getting into FAST (Fulton Academy of Science and Technology) Charter school. This house is located at the center and just 3 miles to wonderful shops, restaurants, gas stations, banks in Crabapple , downtown Roswell. Home has many gathering space options from Separate Living & Dining to the gourmet Kitchen with view to the Family Rm. Hardwood and Carpet in bedrooms. Fireplace in the living, Private large backyard where you can enjoy barbecuing with friends. Close to Nature and lot of things to explorer on acer's of land. You can spot deer's often. Updated bathrooms. Walk-in Attic w/cedar closet, with lot of storage space.
Well Water and septic tank so no water bill
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133007
Property Id 133007

(RLNE5774405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Hollyberry Dr have any available units?
350 Hollyberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Hollyberry Dr have?
Some of 350 Hollyberry Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Hollyberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
350 Hollyberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Hollyberry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Hollyberry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 350 Hollyberry Dr offer parking?
No, 350 Hollyberry Dr does not offer parking.
Does 350 Hollyberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Hollyberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Hollyberry Dr have a pool?
No, 350 Hollyberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 350 Hollyberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 350 Hollyberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Hollyberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Hollyberry Dr has units with dishwashers.
