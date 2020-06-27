350 Hollyberry Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Available 08/01/20 4 Bed room Ranch, privacy, top schools, large yard - Property Id: 133007



Available from August 1st 2020

Beautiful property located in best school district. Freshly painted, large back yard and play area for kids.

If you are a nature loving person, you will love this home. Enjoy all this Beautiful Traditional 4 bedroom home has to offer. Close to the Elementary and Middle schools, plan on getting into FAST (Fulton Academy of Science and Technology) Charter school. This house is located at the center and just 3 miles to wonderful shops, restaurants, gas stations, banks in Crabapple , downtown Roswell. Home has many gathering space options from Separate Living & Dining to the gourmet Kitchen with view to the Family Rm. Hardwood and Carpet in bedrooms. Fireplace in the living, Private large backyard where you can enjoy barbecuing with friends. Close to Nature and lot of things to explorer on acer's of land. You can spot deer's often. Updated bathrooms. Walk-in Attic w/cedar closet, with lot of storage space.

Well Water and septic tank so no water bill

