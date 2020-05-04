135 Softwood Circle

Amenities
For more information, contact Lila Lopes at (770) 331-7860. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6120764 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful and spacious home in sought after Martin's Landing! Well maintained and cared for featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large master suite with newly renovated master shower and large walk-ion closet. Great room with stone fireplace. Must see! Spacious 2 car garage. Spacious backyard with privacy fence and much more! 3 pools, 15 tennis courts, lake, trails, boat launch, playgrounds & more! Must See!