All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 135 Softwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
135 Softwood Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

135 Softwood Circle

135 Softwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

135 Softwood Circle, Roswell, GA 30076
Martin's Landing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
For more information, contact Lila Lopes at (770) 331-7860. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6120764 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful and spacious home in sought after Martin's Landing! Well maintained and cared for featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large master suite with newly renovated master shower and large walk-ion closet. Great room with stone fireplace. Must see! Spacious 2 car garage. Spacious backyard with privacy fence and much more! 3 pools, 15 tennis courts, lake, trails, boat launch, playgrounds & more! Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Softwood Circle have any available units?
135 Softwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Softwood Circle have?
Some of 135 Softwood Circle's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Softwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
135 Softwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Softwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 135 Softwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 135 Softwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 135 Softwood Circle offers parking.
Does 135 Softwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Softwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Softwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 135 Softwood Circle has a pool.
Does 135 Softwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 135 Softwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Softwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Softwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College