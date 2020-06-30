All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 1190 Oakhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
1190 Oakhaven Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1190 Oakhaven Drive

1190 Oakhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1190 Oakhaven Drive, Roswell, GA 30075
Brookfield West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Huge 4 bedroom/3.5 Bath Home in Brookfield Country Club Subdivision - Beautiful, spacious and immaculately maintained 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom home. Located in Brookfield Country Club Subdivision (Roswell High School District). This 1 level, ranch home overlooks the golf course across the street and has it's own pool in the backyard. Pool will be maintained by a pool company. Wood flooring throughout, with the exception of the bedrooms (carpeted). Very open floor plan with washer and dryer connections, 2 car garage and an additional room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, office or bonus room. Kitchen is large and has an eat in area, stainless steel appliances, upgraded counter tops. Zoned heating and Air for utility bill efficiency. This home will not last long!

Pet Fee-$350 (non-refundable)- small dogs only

Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click view details and then contact us to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there. Please Do Not Contact Vineyard Property Managements Office Regarding Availability or Information Regarding a Property. If You Do Not See It On Our Website, www.vineyardatlanta.com It Is No Longer Available. Other websites may not have up to date information.

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers

Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)
Must have a minimum credit score of 625 collection accounts may disqualify
Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)
Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.
Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria
Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision
Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent
Move In Fee $150

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5431283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1190 Oakhaven Drive have any available units?
1190 Oakhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1190 Oakhaven Drive have?
Some of 1190 Oakhaven Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1190 Oakhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1190 Oakhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 Oakhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1190 Oakhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1190 Oakhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1190 Oakhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 1190 Oakhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1190 Oakhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 Oakhaven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1190 Oakhaven Drive has a pool.
Does 1190 Oakhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1190 Oakhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 Oakhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1190 Oakhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College