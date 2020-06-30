1190 Oakhaven Drive

Amenities

Huge 4 bedroom/3.5 Bath Home in Brookfield Country Club Subdivision - Beautiful, spacious and immaculately maintained 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom home. Located in Brookfield Country Club Subdivision (Roswell High School District). This 1 level, ranch home overlooks the golf course across the street and has it's own pool in the backyard. Pool will be maintained by a pool company. Wood flooring throughout, with the exception of the bedrooms (carpeted). Very open floor plan with washer and dryer connections, 2 car garage and an additional room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, office or bonus room. Kitchen is large and has an eat in area, stainless steel appliances, upgraded counter tops. Zoned heating and Air for utility bill efficiency. This home will not last long!



Pet Fee-$350 (non-refundable)- small dogs only



Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click view details and then contact us to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there. Please Do Not Contact Vineyard Property Managements Office Regarding Availability or Information Regarding a Property. If You Do Not See It On Our Website, www.vineyardatlanta.com It Is No Longer Available. Other websites may not have up to date information.



We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers



Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)

Must have a minimum credit score of 625 collection accounts may disqualify

Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)

Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.

Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria

Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision

Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent

Move In Fee $150



No Cats Allowed



