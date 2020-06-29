All apartments in Roswell
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:46 PM

117 Hunters Cv

117 Hunters Cove · No Longer Available
Location

117 Hunters Cove, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
This townhouse is located off of Old Alabama; near the intersection of Old Alabama Conn. It has been updated with new wood floors and carpet. It comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This house features a two car car porch, with additional storage. Nice deck that overlooks the private back area. The location is awesome; close to everything. You will have easy access to GA 400, Holcomb Bridge and HWY 141. Not far from North Point Mall and really not a bad drive to Forum in Peachtree Corners. Book your appointment to see this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Hunters Cv have any available units?
117 Hunters Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Hunters Cv have?
Some of 117 Hunters Cv's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Hunters Cv currently offering any rent specials?
117 Hunters Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Hunters Cv pet-friendly?
No, 117 Hunters Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 117 Hunters Cv offer parking?
No, 117 Hunters Cv does not offer parking.
Does 117 Hunters Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Hunters Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Hunters Cv have a pool?
Yes, 117 Hunters Cv has a pool.
Does 117 Hunters Cv have accessible units?
No, 117 Hunters Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Hunters Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Hunters Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
