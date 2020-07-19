Office Space with 4 Offices, 1 Bathroom on the Top Level, The Lower Level is Currently not for Rent, Has Separate Entrance and Parking, Hardwood Flooring & Carpet, Kitchen Area, Entrance Foyer, Large Conference Room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11205 Alpharetta Highway have any available units?
11205 Alpharetta Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 11205 Alpharetta Highway have?
Some of 11205 Alpharetta Highway's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11205 Alpharetta Highway currently offering any rent specials?
11205 Alpharetta Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.