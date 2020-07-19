All apartments in Roswell
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:23 AM

11205 Alpharetta Highway

11205 Alpharetta Highway · No Longer Available
Location

11205 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
conference room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Office Space with 4 Offices, 1 Bathroom on the Top Level, The Lower Level is Currently not for Rent, Has Separate Entrance and Parking, Hardwood Flooring & Carpet, Kitchen Area, Entrance Foyer, Large Conference Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11205 Alpharetta Highway have any available units?
11205 Alpharetta Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 11205 Alpharetta Highway have?
Some of 11205 Alpharetta Highway's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11205 Alpharetta Highway currently offering any rent specials?
11205 Alpharetta Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11205 Alpharetta Highway pet-friendly?
No, 11205 Alpharetta Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 11205 Alpharetta Highway offer parking?
Yes, 11205 Alpharetta Highway offers parking.
Does 11205 Alpharetta Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11205 Alpharetta Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11205 Alpharetta Highway have a pool?
No, 11205 Alpharetta Highway does not have a pool.
Does 11205 Alpharetta Highway have accessible units?
No, 11205 Alpharetta Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 11205 Alpharetta Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 11205 Alpharetta Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
