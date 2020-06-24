All apartments in Roswell
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:40 PM

1095 Willow Bend

1095 Willow Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

1095 Willow Bnd, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What an incredibly lovely home! Enjoy coming home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3,300 sq. ft. home in Roswell, GA that features a spacious layout! Amazing gourmet kitchen that features lots of cabinet and counter space with breakfast nook. Get cozy by the fireplace in the living room area. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks, walk in shower. Huge secondary rooms with beautiful baths throughout. Covered patio on the with stunning views of nature! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 Willow Bend have any available units?
1095 Willow Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1095 Willow Bend have?
Some of 1095 Willow Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 Willow Bend currently offering any rent specials?
1095 Willow Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 Willow Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 1095 Willow Bend is pet friendly.
Does 1095 Willow Bend offer parking?
No, 1095 Willow Bend does not offer parking.
Does 1095 Willow Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1095 Willow Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 Willow Bend have a pool?
No, 1095 Willow Bend does not have a pool.
Does 1095 Willow Bend have accessible units?
No, 1095 Willow Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 Willow Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 1095 Willow Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
