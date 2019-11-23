All apartments in Powder Springs
Find more places like 3979 Sharon Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Powder Springs, GA
/
3979 Sharon Springs
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

3979 Sharon Springs

3979 Sharon Springs · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Powder Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3979 Sharon Springs, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3979 Sharon Springs have any available units?
3979 Sharon Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 3979 Sharon Springs have?
Some of 3979 Sharon Springs's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3979 Sharon Springs currently offering any rent specials?
3979 Sharon Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3979 Sharon Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 3979 Sharon Springs is pet friendly.
Does 3979 Sharon Springs offer parking?
No, 3979 Sharon Springs does not offer parking.
Does 3979 Sharon Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3979 Sharon Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3979 Sharon Springs have a pool?
No, 3979 Sharon Springs does not have a pool.
Does 3979 Sharon Springs have accessible units?
No, 3979 Sharon Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 3979 Sharon Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3979 Sharon Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does 3979 Sharon Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, 3979 Sharon Springs does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Powder Springs 2 BedroomsPowder Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Powder Springs Apartments with BalconyPowder Springs Apartments with Pool
Powder Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College