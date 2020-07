Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

------------------------AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER 2020--------------------------



Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom house in Powder Springs.

Great front yard, huge fenced in back yard.

Outdoor shed included.

Close by Powder Springs Elementary School, Cooper Middle School and Mceachern High School.

Two parking spaces.



UNIT FEATURES

A/C and Heat

Laundry room

Dishwasher

Oven / range

Refrigerator

Great space for familes, pets are welcome!

Contact us today now to get more information!!

LOOKING FORWARD TO HAVING YOU ONBOARD!