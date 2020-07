Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Peachtree City Apartments is nestled amongst the trees along 91 miles of golf cart trails in the prestigious neighborhood of Peachtree City, Georgia. Our renovated apartment homes offer spacious interiors and our resort-class amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool, outdoor community pavilion with gas grills, fire pits, and a lounge/outdoor dining seating, cyber cafe, electric golf cart charging stations, and a community playground. Call today to schedule a tour and discover why our residents love calling our community home!