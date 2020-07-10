905 Lexington Village

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick town home in Peachtree City. This is what is called a live-work home. The 3 bedrooms are on the first floor and has a separate entrance, which can be used as an office or mother-in-law suite. Has large open kitchen, great room with balcony. Features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and tile baths. Walk to the shopping and restaurants, or use your golf cart. Jets in master bathtub do not function.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.