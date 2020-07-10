All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

905 Lexington Village

905 Lexington Vlg · No Longer Available
Location

905 Lexington Vlg, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick town home in Peachtree City. This is what is called a live-work home. The 3 bedrooms are on the first floor and has a separate entrance, which can be used as an office or mother-in-law suite. Has large open kitchen, great room with balcony. Features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and tile baths. Walk to the shopping and restaurants, or use your golf cart. Jets in master bathtub do not function.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Lexington Village have any available units?
905 Lexington Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 905 Lexington Village have?
Some of 905 Lexington Village's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Lexington Village currently offering any rent specials?
905 Lexington Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Lexington Village pet-friendly?
No, 905 Lexington Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 905 Lexington Village offer parking?
No, 905 Lexington Village does not offer parking.
Does 905 Lexington Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Lexington Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Lexington Village have a pool?
No, 905 Lexington Village does not have a pool.
Does 905 Lexington Village have accessible units?
No, 905 Lexington Village does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Lexington Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Lexington Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Lexington Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Lexington Village does not have units with air conditioning.

