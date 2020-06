Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available from 07/01/2020. Over 2,500 sqft. Well maintained, beautiful spacious open plan with vaulted ceiling and hardwood on main. Granite kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous master suite on main with tile shower and double vanities, walk in closets. Convenient location, 8 minutes walking distance to Walmart, Home Depot and other shopping, dining and commuting routes. Hurry up. This is a must see!