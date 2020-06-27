Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel extra storage

700 Cirrus Court Available 10/07/19 4Bed/2.5Bath in Bellenden Neighborhood/Kedron - Come see this handsome, spacious home in the Bellenden neighborhood! The home is nicely situated on a large lot and boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs with a third 1/2 bath conveniently located on the main level. Kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The lush backyard includes a great entertaining space with charming patio with trellis providing added privacy. Golf cart parking and additional storage space are offered in the cute outbuilding. Convenient to impeccable schools and many dining and shopping options. Privately managed.



(RLNE5062840)