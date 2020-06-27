All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 700 Cirrus Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
700 Cirrus Court
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

700 Cirrus Court

700 Cirrus Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

700 Cirrus Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
700 Cirrus Court Available 10/07/19 4Bed/2.5Bath in Bellenden Neighborhood/Kedron - Come see this handsome, spacious home in the Bellenden neighborhood! The home is nicely situated on a large lot and boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs with a third 1/2 bath conveniently located on the main level. Kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The lush backyard includes a great entertaining space with charming patio with trellis providing added privacy. Golf cart parking and additional storage space are offered in the cute outbuilding. Convenient to impeccable schools and many dining and shopping options. Privately managed.

(RLNE5062840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Cirrus Court have any available units?
700 Cirrus Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 700 Cirrus Court have?
Some of 700 Cirrus Court's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Cirrus Court currently offering any rent specials?
700 Cirrus Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Cirrus Court pet-friendly?
No, 700 Cirrus Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 700 Cirrus Court offer parking?
Yes, 700 Cirrus Court offers parking.
Does 700 Cirrus Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Cirrus Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Cirrus Court have a pool?
No, 700 Cirrus Court does not have a pool.
Does 700 Cirrus Court have accessible units?
No, 700 Cirrus Court does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Cirrus Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Cirrus Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Cirrus Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Cirrus Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University