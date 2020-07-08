All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 583 N Fairfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
583 N Fairfield Dr
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

583 N Fairfield Dr

583 North Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

583 North Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now! Cute house in great area of Peachtree City. Can walk to Peachtree Elem School. Home is in excellent condition and has many nice upgrades - granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors - new carpet, fresh paint. Master bedroom is on the main floor and includes a walk in closet & bath with garden tub & dual vanities + 2 good sized bedrooms up. Kitchen has a breakfast bar & includes all appliances. Living room / dining room combo includes a fireplace. Small lot but very nice with private backyard. 2 car garage with auto opener. Excellent schools - Some of the best in Georgia! And with easy access to miles & miles of Peachtree City's cart paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 N Fairfield Dr have any available units?
583 N Fairfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 583 N Fairfield Dr have?
Some of 583 N Fairfield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 N Fairfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
583 N Fairfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 N Fairfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 583 N Fairfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 583 N Fairfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 583 N Fairfield Dr offers parking.
Does 583 N Fairfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 583 N Fairfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 N Fairfield Dr have a pool?
No, 583 N Fairfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 583 N Fairfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 583 N Fairfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 583 N Fairfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 583 N Fairfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 583 N Fairfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 583 N Fairfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University