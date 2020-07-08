583 N Fairfield Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available now! Cute house in great area of Peachtree City. Can walk to Peachtree Elem School. Home is in excellent condition and has many nice upgrades - granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors - new carpet, fresh paint. Master bedroom is on the main floor and includes a walk in closet & bath with garden tub & dual vanities + 2 good sized bedrooms up. Kitchen has a breakfast bar & includes all appliances. Living room / dining room combo includes a fireplace. Small lot but very nice with private backyard. 2 car garage with auto opener. Excellent schools - Some of the best in Georgia! And with easy access to miles & miles of Peachtree City's cart paths.