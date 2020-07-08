583 N Fairfield Dr

Amenities
Available now! Cute house in great area of Peachtree City. Can walk to Peachtree Elem School. Home is in excellent condition and has many nice upgrades - granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors - new carpet, fresh paint. Master bedroom is on the main floor and includes a walk in closet & bath with garden tub & dual vanities + 2 good sized bedrooms up. Kitchen has a breakfast bar & includes all appliances. Living room / dining room combo includes a fireplace. Small lot but very nice with private backyard. 2 car garage with auto opener. Excellent schools - Some of the best in Georgia! And with easy access to miles & miles of Peachtree City's cart paths.