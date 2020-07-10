All apartments in Peachtree City
Peachtree City, GA
547 North Fairfield
547 North Fairfield

547 North Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

547 North Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Split Plan Located in Fairfield Subdv. - Privacy of Master located on back side of home-Lots of Privacy in this home as on private wooded back lot- prime location Just off Wisdom Road near Delta Credit Union with easy access to Atlanta and Airport. Freshly Painted Walls and Bath Vanities-Easy Show -Call agent for Information needed-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 North Fairfield have any available units?
547 North Fairfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 547 North Fairfield have?
Some of 547 North Fairfield's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 North Fairfield currently offering any rent specials?
547 North Fairfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 North Fairfield pet-friendly?
No, 547 North Fairfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 547 North Fairfield offer parking?
Yes, 547 North Fairfield offers parking.
Does 547 North Fairfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 North Fairfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 North Fairfield have a pool?
No, 547 North Fairfield does not have a pool.
Does 547 North Fairfield have accessible units?
No, 547 North Fairfield does not have accessible units.
Does 547 North Fairfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 547 North Fairfield has units with dishwashers.
Does 547 North Fairfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 547 North Fairfield does not have units with air conditioning.

