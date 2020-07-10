547 North Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Split Plan Located in Fairfield Subdv. - Privacy of Master located on back side of home-Lots of Privacy in this home as on private wooded back lot- prime location Just off Wisdom Road near Delta Credit Union with easy access to Atlanta and Airport. Freshly Painted Walls and Bath Vanities-Easy Show -Call agent for Information needed-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
