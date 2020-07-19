All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

515 Dunella Ln

515 Dunella Lane · No Longer Available
Location

515 Dunella Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home in North Peachtree City. Full in-law suite on the terrace level with kitchen, full bath, bedroom, living area, bonus room and covered patio. Main level features formal living & dining rooms, gorgeous renovated kitchen with granite countertops, ton's of cabinets, pantry and all appliances, open to family room. French doors lead to large screened porch and deck. Lovely backyard with fire pit. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room. Master with trey ceiling, incredibly remodeled bath, and walk in closet. Washer and dryer included. This rental also includes lawn care...easy living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Dunella Ln have any available units?
515 Dunella Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 515 Dunella Ln have?
Some of 515 Dunella Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Dunella Ln currently offering any rent specials?
515 Dunella Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Dunella Ln pet-friendly?
No, 515 Dunella Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 515 Dunella Ln offer parking?
Yes, 515 Dunella Ln offers parking.
Does 515 Dunella Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 Dunella Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Dunella Ln have a pool?
No, 515 Dunella Ln does not have a pool.
Does 515 Dunella Ln have accessible units?
No, 515 Dunella Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Dunella Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Dunella Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Dunella Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Dunella Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
