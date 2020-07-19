515 Dunella Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home in North Peachtree City. Full in-law suite on the terrace level with kitchen, full bath, bedroom, living area, bonus room and covered patio. Main level features formal living & dining rooms, gorgeous renovated kitchen with granite countertops, ton's of cabinets, pantry and all appliances, open to family room. French doors lead to large screened porch and deck. Lovely backyard with fire pit. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room. Master with trey ceiling, incredibly remodeled bath, and walk in closet. Washer and dryer included. This rental also includes lawn care...easy living!