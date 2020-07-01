Very Nice Spacious 4 Bedroom home located in the sought after The Marks subdivision. The home is in great school districts and is within walking distance to Braelinn Elementary School. The den area has a nice fireplace with bookshelves on each side. A very large deck is included in a private backyard setting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 502 Caxton Ct have any available units?
What amenities does 502 Caxton Ct have?
Some of 502 Caxton Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Caxton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
502 Caxton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.