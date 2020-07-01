All apartments in Peachtree City
502 Caxton Ct

502 Caxton Court · No Longer Available
Location

502 Caxton Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Very Nice Spacious 4 Bedroom home located in the sought after The Marks subdivision. The home is in great school districts and is within walking distance to Braelinn Elementary School. The den area has a nice fireplace with bookshelves on each side. A very large deck is included in a private backyard setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Caxton Ct have any available units?
502 Caxton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 502 Caxton Ct have?
Some of 502 Caxton Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Caxton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
502 Caxton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Caxton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 502 Caxton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 502 Caxton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 502 Caxton Ct offers parking.
Does 502 Caxton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Caxton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Caxton Ct have a pool?
No, 502 Caxton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 502 Caxton Ct have accessible units?
No, 502 Caxton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Caxton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Caxton Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Caxton Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Caxton Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

