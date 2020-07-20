All apartments in Peachtree City
Location

407 Walnut Grove Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

Welcome Home! Beautiful John Wieland traditional in sought after Kedron/ Pinegate area featuring large formal living and dining rooms w/ chair rail, separate family room w/ decorative fireplace, open kitchen has breakfast area, granite counters, stainless appliances, Brazilian cherry flooring, sunroom w/ skylights, large master suite up w/ garden bath, 3 add'l bedrooms up and full bath, 2-car attached garage w/ openers, fantastic detached garage w/ workshop and "man cave" or media room above. Serene private back yard. Wonderful find in PTC!!!
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Walnut Grove Road have any available units?
407 Walnut Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 407 Walnut Grove Road have?
Some of 407 Walnut Grove Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Walnut Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
407 Walnut Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Walnut Grove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Walnut Grove Road is pet friendly.
Does 407 Walnut Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 407 Walnut Grove Road offers parking.
Does 407 Walnut Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Walnut Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Walnut Grove Road have a pool?
No, 407 Walnut Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 407 Walnut Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 407 Walnut Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Walnut Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Walnut Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Walnut Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Walnut Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
