Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

404 Burgess Pt

404 Burgess Point · No Longer Available
Location

404 Burgess Point, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely fully furnished executive rental on the golf course, with in-ground saltwater pool... maintenance, lawn care and garbage included in rent..just bring your clothes and groceries! Formal living and dining rooms, family/keeping room open to kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, all you need to entertain. Large covered back deck and additional open deck to enjoy that grill! Upstairs features master with large closet, balcony, tile bath with garden tub & separate shower, with additional 3 bedrooms and full bath. Close to shopping and Starrs Mill district schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Burgess Pt have any available units?
404 Burgess Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 404 Burgess Pt have?
Some of 404 Burgess Pt's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Burgess Pt currently offering any rent specials?
404 Burgess Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Burgess Pt pet-friendly?
No, 404 Burgess Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 404 Burgess Pt offer parking?
Yes, 404 Burgess Pt offers parking.
Does 404 Burgess Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Burgess Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Burgess Pt have a pool?
Yes, 404 Burgess Pt has a pool.
Does 404 Burgess Pt have accessible units?
No, 404 Burgess Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Burgess Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Burgess Pt has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Burgess Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Burgess Pt does not have units with air conditioning.

