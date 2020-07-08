404 Burgess Pt

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Lovely fully furnished executive rental on the golf course, with in-ground saltwater pool... maintenance, lawn care and garbage included in rent..just bring your clothes and groceries! Formal living and dining rooms, family/keeping room open to kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, all you need to entertain. Large covered back deck and additional open deck to enjoy that grill! Upstairs features master with large closet, balcony, tile bath with garden tub & separate shower, with additional 3 bedrooms and full bath. Close to shopping and Starrs Mill district schools.