402 Allendale Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Looking for a beautifl rental in PTC, this one comes with all appliances, pool maintenance, yard maintenance and finished area in basement with a bath. All hardwood floors down with office, family room, living room and dining room. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and granite. Master and 3 bedrooms upstairs with lots of storage space. Deck overlooking beautiful pool area. Extra small fridge in downstairs den. Large 3 car garage with workshop. This home is professionally managed by Berkshire Hathaway Property Management. Please view propertymanagement@bhhsgeorgia.com for information on leasing this home. 50.00 appliacation fee per adult over 18, 200.00 move in fee Ready 10/21