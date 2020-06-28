All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

402 Allendale Ln

402 Allendale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

402 Allendale Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Looking for a beautifl rental in PTC, this one comes with all appliances, pool maintenance, yard maintenance and finished area in basement with a bath. All hardwood floors down with office, family room, living room and dining room. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and granite. Master and 3 bedrooms upstairs with lots of storage space. Deck overlooking beautiful pool area. Extra small fridge in downstairs den. Large 3 car garage with workshop. This home is professionally managed by Berkshire Hathaway Property Management. Please view propertymanagement@bhhsgeorgia.com for information on leasing this home. 50.00 appliacation fee per adult over 18, 200.00 move in fee Ready 10/21

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Allendale Ln have any available units?
402 Allendale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 402 Allendale Ln have?
Some of 402 Allendale Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Allendale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
402 Allendale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Allendale Ln pet-friendly?
No, 402 Allendale Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 402 Allendale Ln offer parking?
Yes, 402 Allendale Ln offers parking.
Does 402 Allendale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Allendale Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Allendale Ln have a pool?
Yes, 402 Allendale Ln has a pool.
Does 402 Allendale Ln have accessible units?
No, 402 Allendale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Allendale Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Allendale Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Allendale Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Allendale Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
