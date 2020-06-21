38 Prestwick Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

STUNNING Home - 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in Peachtree City! - Hello Beautiful! This stunning Two-Story, craftsman style home has 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms! Features Open concept living at its finest, Chic neutral colors & hardwoods throughout, Updated light fixtures, Spacious living room with cozy fireplace, Formal dining room, Kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & tons of storage, Front loading washer/dryer, Large Master with vaulted ceilings, Master bath with Separate tub/shower, Two secondary bedrooms & Two car garage! This home is also an outdoor entertaining DREAM! Beautiful back patio with brick fireplace & pergola! All tucked in the Prestwick neighborhood.



(RLNE3331621)