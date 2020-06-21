All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

38 Prestwick Court

38 Prestwick Court · (678) 782-7447
Location

38 Prestwick Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 38 Prestwick Court · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING Home - 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in Peachtree City! - Hello Beautiful! This stunning Two-Story, craftsman style home has 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms! Features Open concept living at its finest, Chic neutral colors & hardwoods throughout, Updated light fixtures, Spacious living room with cozy fireplace, Formal dining room, Kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & tons of storage, Front loading washer/dryer, Large Master with vaulted ceilings, Master bath with Separate tub/shower, Two secondary bedrooms & Two car garage! This home is also an outdoor entertaining DREAM! Beautiful back patio with brick fireplace & pergola! All tucked in the Prestwick neighborhood.

This home with NOT last long! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!

(RLNE3331621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Prestwick Court have any available units?
38 Prestwick Court has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 Prestwick Court have?
Some of 38 Prestwick Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Prestwick Court currently offering any rent specials?
38 Prestwick Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Prestwick Court pet-friendly?
No, 38 Prestwick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 38 Prestwick Court offer parking?
Yes, 38 Prestwick Court does offer parking.
Does 38 Prestwick Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Prestwick Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Prestwick Court have a pool?
No, 38 Prestwick Court does not have a pool.
Does 38 Prestwick Court have accessible units?
No, 38 Prestwick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Prestwick Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Prestwick Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Prestwick Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Prestwick Court does not have units with air conditioning.
