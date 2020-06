Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Executive Rental Home, Totally Remodeled in the heart of Peachtree city, Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen Features Granite Counter tops and Stylish backslash, Spacious Mudroom. great space for added Living space and entertaining, New Interior Paint. 5 large bedrooms, Cul de Sac, private backyard Home is Spotless and has been well taken care of. New roof and water heater. Will Consider Short term Lease