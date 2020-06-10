All apartments in Peachtree City
Peachtree City, GA
330 Walnut Grv
330 Walnut Grv

330 Walnut Grove Road · (770) 487-8300
Location

330 Walnut Grove Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2088 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Fully furnished rental in North Peachtree City close to Highway 74. Wieland ranch home features Great Room with fireplace and built-in bookcases. Opens to private backyard deck and fenced yard. Formal dining room and spacious kitchen with movable island and large eat-in kitchen area. Convenient half-bath and laundry off kitchen area. Master on main has vaulted ceiling and master bath has dual vanities, walk-in closet, separate shower, and tile floors. Two more bedrooms on main with separate bath. Upstairs finished room can be used as 4th bedroom, office, or playroom. Two-car garage w/ built-in shelving and driveway pull-off area. Third car garage is divided into front storage area and back room ideal for exercise room, office area or storage. Easy access to Hwy 74, 54 and I-85. Near Pinewood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Walnut Grv have any available units?
330 Walnut Grv has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Walnut Grv have?
Some of 330 Walnut Grv's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Walnut Grv currently offering any rent specials?
330 Walnut Grv isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Walnut Grv pet-friendly?
No, 330 Walnut Grv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 330 Walnut Grv offer parking?
Yes, 330 Walnut Grv does offer parking.
Does 330 Walnut Grv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Walnut Grv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Walnut Grv have a pool?
No, 330 Walnut Grv does not have a pool.
Does 330 Walnut Grv have accessible units?
No, 330 Walnut Grv does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Walnut Grv have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Walnut Grv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Walnut Grv have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Walnut Grv does not have units with air conditioning.
