330 Walnut Grv

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Fully furnished rental in North Peachtree City close to Highway 74. Wieland ranch home features Great Room with fireplace and built-in bookcases. Opens to private backyard deck and fenced yard. Formal dining room and spacious kitchen with movable island and large eat-in kitchen area. Convenient half-bath and laundry off kitchen area. Master on main has vaulted ceiling and master bath has dual vanities, walk-in closet, separate shower, and tile floors. Two more bedrooms on main with separate bath. Upstairs finished room can be used as 4th bedroom, office, or playroom. Two-car garage w/ built-in shelving and driveway pull-off area. Third car garage is divided into front storage area and back room ideal for exercise room, office area or storage. Easy access to Hwy 74, 54 and I-85. Near Pinewood.