32 Star Spangled Ln

Immaculate Town Home in Peachtree City - Fabulous stylish townhome in PTC. Spacious with over 2900 sq ft! Gorgeous upgrades including hardwood floors, kitchen with island to include 2 bar stools, custom cabinets, granite counters, subway tile backlash, island & high end stainless appliances. Kitchen is open to family room with fireplace & gas logs & built-in bookcases. Luxurious master suite has bath with jetted tub, dual vanities & separate shower, 2 large walk in closets.
Third floor features 2 spare rooms, great for offices or bonus rooms (skylights in larger room). Third bathroom located on 3rd floor.
Extensive moldings throughout, upgraded lighting, 2" blinds, transom windows & more. Great area of PTC close to shopping & cart paths with wonderful neighborhood amenities-swim, tennis, & clubhouse.
