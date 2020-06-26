All apartments in Peachtree City
Peachtree City, GA
32 Star Spangled Ln
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

32 Star Spangled Ln

32 Star Spangled Ln · No Longer Available
Peachtree City
Location

32 Star Spangled Ln, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate Town Home in Peachtree City - Fabulous stylish townhome in PTC. Spacious with over 2900 sq ft! Gorgeous upgrades including hardwood floors, kitchen with island to include 2 bar stools, custom cabinets, granite counters, subway tile backlash, island & high end stainless appliances. Kitchen is open to family room with fireplace & gas logs & built-in bookcases. Luxurious master suite has bath with jetted tub, dual vanities & separate shower, 2 large walk in closets.
Third floor features 2 spare rooms, great for offices or bonus rooms (skylights in larger room). Third bathroom located on 3rd floor.
Extensive moldings throughout, upgraded lighting, 2" blinds, transom windows & more. Great area of PTC close to shopping & cart paths with wonderful neighborhood amenities-swim, tennis, & clubhouse.
Call us today to schedule a time to see this property. Won't Last Long~

(RLNE2782210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Star Spangled Ln have any available units?
32 Star Spangled Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 32 Star Spangled Ln have?
Some of 32 Star Spangled Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Star Spangled Ln currently offering any rent specials?
32 Star Spangled Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Star Spangled Ln pet-friendly?
No, 32 Star Spangled Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 32 Star Spangled Ln offer parking?
Yes, 32 Star Spangled Ln offers parking.
Does 32 Star Spangled Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Star Spangled Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Star Spangled Ln have a pool?
Yes, 32 Star Spangled Ln has a pool.
Does 32 Star Spangled Ln have accessible units?
No, 32 Star Spangled Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Star Spangled Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Star Spangled Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Star Spangled Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Star Spangled Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
