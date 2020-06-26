32 Star Spangled Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Immaculate Town Home in Peachtree City - Fabulous stylish townhome in PTC. Spacious with over 2900 sq ft! Gorgeous upgrades including hardwood floors, kitchen with island to include 2 bar stools, custom cabinets, granite counters, subway tile backlash, island & high end stainless appliances. Kitchen is open to family room with fireplace & gas logs & built-in bookcases. Luxurious master suite has bath with jetted tub, dual vanities & separate shower, 2 large walk in closets.

Third floor features 2 spare rooms, great for offices or bonus rooms (skylights in larger room). Third bathroom located on 3rd floor.

Extensive moldings throughout, upgraded lighting, 2" blinds, transom windows & more. Great area of PTC close to shopping & cart paths with wonderful neighborhood amenities-swim, tennis, & clubhouse.

Call us today to schedule a time to see this property. Won't Last Long~



