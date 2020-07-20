318 Wood Ridge

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Ranch Home - Braelinn Green - This ranch home is conveniently located in Braelinn Green close to shopping, dining, golf cart paths and commuting routes. Beautiful home with lots of upgrades: granite countertops, kitchen cabinets, roof, windows, laminate hardwood flooring, pebble tile bathrooms and lighting. All stainless appliances. Refrigerator included with lease. New mud room and built in cabinet. Professional landscape. Cute and cozy with an updated yet retro feel. Starrs Mill Schools. Professionally managed by HN Leasing/Property Management Services.



(RLNE4729691)