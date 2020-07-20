All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

318 Wood Ridge

Location

318 Wood Ridge, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Ranch Home - Braelinn Green - This ranch home is conveniently located in Braelinn Green close to shopping, dining, golf cart paths and commuting routes. Beautiful home with lots of upgrades: granite countertops, kitchen cabinets, roof, windows, laminate hardwood flooring, pebble tile bathrooms and lighting. All stainless appliances. Refrigerator included with lease. New mud room and built in cabinet. Professional landscape. Cute and cozy with an updated yet retro feel. Starrs Mill Schools. Professionally managed by HN Leasing/Property Management Services.

(RLNE4729691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Wood Ridge have any available units?
318 Wood Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 318 Wood Ridge have?
Some of 318 Wood Ridge's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Wood Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
318 Wood Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Wood Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 318 Wood Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 318 Wood Ridge offer parking?
No, 318 Wood Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 318 Wood Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Wood Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Wood Ridge have a pool?
No, 318 Wood Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 318 Wood Ridge have accessible units?
No, 318 Wood Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Wood Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Wood Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Wood Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Wood Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
