318 Preston Chase Dr

Bright and Open 3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Charming Preston Chase Subdivision. Hardwood flooring in Great Room, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen & Halls (photos need to be updated), plus Frieze carpet in bedrooms and completely repainted inside a couple years ago. Wonderful Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings. Fantastic Split Bedroom Layout. Off Kitchen area is Roomy Master Bedroom with Trey Ceilings and Ceiling Fan. Master Bathroom includes Dual Vanity, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower and Large Walk-In Closet. Two Bedrooms and Full Bath off Living Room. Cul-de-sac lot and Fenced Backyard. Golf Cart Path and Easy Walk to Shopping, Restaurants & Elementary School. Award-winning School District! Fantastic location in North Peachtree City, with 100 miles of golf cart paths. Sorry No Pets Allowed. Please do not disturb tenants. Available last weekend of June/July 1st.