Peachtree City, GA
318 Preston Chase Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:40 AM

318 Preston Chase Dr

318 Preston Chase Drive · (770) 880-7025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

318 Preston Chase Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and Open 3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Charming Preston Chase Subdivision. Hardwood flooring in Great Room, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen & Halls (photos need to be updated), plus Frieze carpet in bedrooms and completely repainted inside a couple years ago. Wonderful Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings. Fantastic Split Bedroom Layout. Off Kitchen area is Roomy Master Bedroom with Trey Ceilings and Ceiling Fan. Master Bathroom includes Dual Vanity, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower and Large Walk-In Closet. Two Bedrooms and Full Bath off Living Room. Cul-de-sac lot and Fenced Backyard. Golf Cart Path and Easy Walk to Shopping, Restaurants & Elementary School. Award-winning School District! Fantastic location in North Peachtree City, with 100 miles of golf cart paths. Sorry No Pets Allowed. Please do not disturb tenants. Available last weekend of June/July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Preston Chase Dr have any available units?
318 Preston Chase Dr has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 318 Preston Chase Dr have?
Some of 318 Preston Chase Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Preston Chase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
318 Preston Chase Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Preston Chase Dr pet-friendly?
No, 318 Preston Chase Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 318 Preston Chase Dr offer parking?
Yes, 318 Preston Chase Dr does offer parking.
Does 318 Preston Chase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Preston Chase Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Preston Chase Dr have a pool?
No, 318 Preston Chase Dr does not have a pool.
Does 318 Preston Chase Dr have accessible units?
No, 318 Preston Chase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Preston Chase Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Preston Chase Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Preston Chase Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Preston Chase Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
