Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*** Available on 07/01/2020*** Rare find 3 bedroom ranch style with fenced in backyard in Fairfield Subdivision. One of the nicest homes in the neighborhood inside and out! Open floor plan with 3 spacious bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 car garage. Very convenient to Award Winning Peachtree City schools, shopping and Atlanta. Walking distance to Peachtree City Elementary school.