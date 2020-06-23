All apartments in Peachtree City
Peachtree City, GA
309 Walnut Grove Road
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:54 PM

309 Walnut Grove Road

309 Walnut Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

309 Walnut Grove Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional Weiland Home In Sought After Peachtree City Area. 4 bedroom , 2.5 bath with large closets, huge master bath with large garden tub and separate shower. Large open floor plan great for entertaining. Approx. 2470 square feet living space with approx. 240 foot finished basement/ playroom. Formal living room/office, formal dining, breakfast area, and additional living room with fireplace. Two car garage with workshop. Features: ceiling fans in all bedrooms, hardwood floors (main floor) and carpet (bedrooms). Wood trim work: baseboard, crown molding and wainscoting. Appliances: stove and dishwasher. LOTS of storage space and closets. Great school district. Close to recreation and shopping. Sit out on the deck and enjoy a semi private view of the wooded area. Next to cart path for quick access to anywhere in Peachtree City. Also, There are no HOA fees with this property. Call Today for appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Walnut Grove Road have any available units?
309 Walnut Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 309 Walnut Grove Road have?
Some of 309 Walnut Grove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Walnut Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
309 Walnut Grove Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Walnut Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 309 Walnut Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 309 Walnut Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 309 Walnut Grove Road does offer parking.
Does 309 Walnut Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Walnut Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Walnut Grove Road have a pool?
No, 309 Walnut Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 309 Walnut Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 309 Walnut Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Walnut Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Walnut Grove Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Walnut Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Walnut Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
