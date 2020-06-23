309 Walnut Grove Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Traditional Weiland Home In Sought After Peachtree City Area. 4 bedroom , 2.5 bath with large closets, huge master bath with large garden tub and separate shower. Large open floor plan great for entertaining. Approx. 2470 square feet living space with approx. 240 foot finished basement/ playroom. Formal living room/office, formal dining, breakfast area, and additional living room with fireplace. Two car garage with workshop. Features: ceiling fans in all bedrooms, hardwood floors (main floor) and carpet (bedrooms). Wood trim work: baseboard, crown molding and wainscoting. Appliances: stove and dishwasher. LOTS of storage space and closets. Great school district. Close to recreation and shopping. Sit out on the deck and enjoy a semi private view of the wooded area. Next to cart path for quick access to anywhere in Peachtree City. Also, There are no HOA fees with this property. Call Today for appointment!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.